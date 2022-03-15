ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused in nine bank robberies in the last six months will stay behind bars until trial. 28-year-old Evan Lemmon appeared in court Monday for the robberies which span from September 2021 through March 2022.

According to a criminal complaint, Lemon is accused of robbing nine different banks in Albuquerque between September 29, 2021 and March 7, 2022. Investigators claims Lemmon stole as much as $25,473 by robbing Bank of the West, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo branches on Eubank, Wyoming, Louisiana and Montgomery over the last six months.

The FBI says they recovered cash consistent with the robberies and clothing used in several of the robberies at his home.