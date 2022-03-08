ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The driver accused in the hit-and-run killing of a boy outside the River of Lights is asking the judge to be released from jail ahead of the trial. Sergio Almanza claims he’s a victim of publicity and that he’s shown he can be trusted to stay put this time around.

“At this time Mr. Almanza wishes to waive the hearing for preventative detention, we will agree to the findings of the court,” said Almanza’s attorney at the beginning of February, agreeing his client would stay behind bars until trial for the hit and run death of Pronoy Bhattacharya.

Police say Almanza sped through a red light in his ATV, killing the seven-year-old in a crosswalk outside the River of Lights back in December. In a motion filed by his new attorney to get Almanza out of jail until trial, they argue someone can flee the scene of a fatal crash because they’re immature and afraid, it doesn’t automatically mean they’re callous.

“Mr. Almanza my message to you is this. We know you too have young children. We know that you love your young children and we’re asking you to do the right thing. your reckless actions caused a young child to lose their life and the parents would like to see justice,” said APD Cheif Harold Medina while Almanza was on the run.

Almanza was charged on Dec. 16 and fled to Mexico, but his attorney argues he’s shown he won’t run again because “he could’ve chosen to remain abroad for the rest of his life.”

Almanza tried to counter the idea he’s a danger by saying statistics show it’s extremely unlikely he would kill someone again in a crash, and promises he won’t drive while he’s out being a part of his children’s lives.

“Our lives are never going to be the same again. We’re not going to have a Merry Christmas again. My two other boys will have to grow up with parents that always have sadness that they carry with them,” said Portnoy’s family on the day of Alamanza’s arrest.

Almanza wants house arrest with an ankle monitor. His attorney says pretrial detention should not be about publicity, politics, and retribution. No hearing date for this motion has been set.