ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you are looking to fill up your calendar this month, Visit Albuquerque has a variety of events for everyone. Visit Albuquerque is known as the premier destination organization for the city.

Date: September 10

Time: 8 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Canteen Brewhouse will be hosting a chile roasting event to kick off fall time. Attendees can enjoy roasting, peeling, and some drinks from Canteen Brewhouse.

Location: Canteen Brewhouse

Dates: September 15 – 25

Time: Varies per day

A ten-day event filled with talent from all over Albuquerque. The event will showcase sketches, standup, improv, and a variety of other performances. The event will take place at a variety of locations throughout the city.

Location: Albuquerque, NM

Date: September 15

Time: 6:30 P.M. to 9:30 P.M.

505 Southwestern will be hosting ’25 Years of Flavor’ with an anniversary partying featuring celebrity chef and Food Network star Aaron May. The world’s largest portable green chile roaster will be there roasting fresh Hatch Valley chiles live for attendees.

Location: Tin Can Alley BBQ

Dates: September 24 – 25

Time: 10 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Attend to celebrate all things prickly pear. Attendees can enjoy art, food, music, and samples. Live music will also be at the event. Individuals can celebrate their favorite dessert fruit.

Location: Gutiérrez-Hubbell House Alliance

Dates: September 22 – 24

Time: Varies per event

¡Globalquerque! is New Mexico’s Annual Celebration of World Music & Culture. Enjoy a variety of performances and shows.

Location: National Hispanic Cultural Center

To learn more, visit https://www.visitalbuquerque.org/.