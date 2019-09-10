September 9 Evening Rush: Search continues for 5-year-old New Mexico girl

1. The Amber Alert out of Espanola has taken an ominous turn. While the sheriff and the FBI can’t say for sure if there was a kidnapping, there is a widespread search going on in the girl’s neighborhood. They confirm a man has been detained possibly in connection to her disappearance.

2. An Albuquerque man owes his life to a criminal’s lack of experience with a gun. Video captures the frighteningly close call after the criminal took an employee’s gun and tried to shoot him with it at close range.

3. A controversial Westside road project may not happen after all. One city councilor wants to push it off even longer. Irving Boulevard between Kayenta Place and Rio Los Pinos Drive is two lanes. Those who live along the two-mile stretch want to keep it that way.

4. A storm system moving into the west coast will pull moisture up into New Mexico from the south. This will fuel a nice crop of storms on Tuesday. By Wednesday, drier air will filter in from the west.

5. An Albuquerque dessert shop is cleaning up after a vandal left a big mess. Owners of the Paleta Bar in Uptown say someone caused $1,000 in damages by throwing a rock through the windows overnight.

The Evening’s Top Stories