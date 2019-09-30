September 30 Morning Rush: Family says Sandia High senior killed in NE Albuquerque shooting

1.Students at Sandia High School are grieving after the loss of a fellow student over the weekend. Police continue investigating the shooting death of senior Sean Markey. The family tells KRQE News 13 that the 17-year-old was at a house party near Eubank and Montgomery Sunday morning. A neighbor’s surveillance video shows the chaos. Officers say before arriving, the teen had been rushed to the hospital where he later died. Police have yet to officially identify the victim or any suspects.

2. Security is a question at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial Park following a string of thefts. Officials say someone took five pairs of bronze shoes from the memorial sometime in the past week. Those shoes are worth thousands of dollars. Officials hope whoever took them will return them. In the meantime, the memorial foundation will set up a GoFundMe page to replace them. There’s no word from the Parks and Recreation Dept. if they’ll consider adding security to the park.

3. Monday morning will start out dry for all of New Mexico but rain is in the forecast for many by later today. The monsoon set up will allow ample moisture to stream into the eastern half of the stat.e

4. A new master’s program through UNM is creating the next generation of leaders in national and global security. UNM says they offer the perfect spot because of the close proximity to national labs and because of the school’s diverse population. The school is working closely with Los Alamos, Sandia Labs, and the Air Force Research Lab. Courses will be offered in everything from cybersecurity and terrorism to nuclear safety, law and even food security. The university says this non-traditional graduate degree can be completed within a year.

5. A torn ligament is keeping UFC fighter Holly Holm from entering the octagon for her next fight. UFC 243 is scheduled for this Saturday in Australia. Holm is now speaking out about the injury, releasing details on her Instagram. She says the tore a ligament in her leg during training last week, but the good news is that she won’t need surgery.

