September 27 Morning Rush: More than a dozen charged in rape kit backlog cases

1.More than a dozen suspects have been charged after prosecutors begin clearing thousands of backlogged rape cases. This comes after a 2016 report drew attention to more than 5,400 rape kits that had been collected but never processed. The Albuquerque Journal reports that about 16 rape cases have been filed stretching fro 2010 to 2017.

2. A Rio Rancho Police Department K9 is back at it after being hurt on the job for the second time. In a bizarre turn of event, Diesel was hurt during a SWAT situation after authorities say the suspect bit him. His partner Officer Johnathan Hickerson says Diesel had also been hurt in the line of duty in 2016 after he was hit by an impaired driver. Diesel was taken to the vet and was cleared. The suspect, in this case, was arrested.

3. A few spotty showers are possible today, mainly in the north, central and west parts of New Mexico in higher elevations. Dry air is still in place, which will likely help keep the Albuquerque metro dry.

4. A New Mexico pueblo is getting recognized for teaching kids skills that develop science, technology, engineering and math through Native American traditions. Most STEM education takes place in the classroom of the lab. But the Flower Hill Institue on the Jemez Pueblo is taking education outside, bringing students right to the land for the hands-on learning about their environment.

5. It’s the end of an era for the Albuquerque teacher who shocked the nation on Jeopardy. That was the final Jeopardy question about the world landmarks that ended it for the Albuquerque Academy math teacher Jason Zuffraneiri is among the Jeopardy greats taking the number three spot for all-time highest cash winnings, walking away with more than $532,000. He will play in the tournament of champions late next year.

Top Morning Stories