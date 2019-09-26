September 26 Morning Rush: Police investigate after man fatally shot in northeast Albuquerque

1.Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Albuquerque. APD officers say just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night they responded to calls reporting a man had been shot at an apartment near Carlisle and Candelaria. The individual died at the scene. Authorities have yet to identify any possible suspects at this time.

2. The man who shot and killed his family back in 2013 is scheduled to appear before a judge on Thursday. Nehemiah Griego was just 15-years-old when he gunned down his family. Griego is now 22. Officials say Thursday’s hearing will be to find out what the prosecution and the defense will need in order to proceed with sentencing.

3. Thursday will be a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday with a few spotty showers possible during the afternoon.

4. An Albuquerque bus driver is on administrative leave pending an investigation into a violent fistfight recorded in short Snapchat video. Officials say the fight happened Tuesday night along Central and Eubank. The video shows a uniformed ABQ Ride driver outside of his bus, punching a man until he in on the ground. The fight was never reported to the city despite a city contracted security guard being on the bus during the incident. An investigation is ongoing into why that was never reported and what led up to it.

5. You’ve most likely snacked on it while watching your favorite movie but did you know that popcorn actually has its roots in New Mexico? excavation teams found the ears of popcorn near the Gila National Forest in New Mexico’s bat cave in the late 1940s and early 1950s. Michael Redmond recently launched his company Baked Popcorn and learns more about the snack’s history. Redmond says early Spanish settlers say that the Aztec Indians used popcorn in religious ceremonies.

Top Morning Stories