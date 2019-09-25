September 25 Morning Rush: Suspected serial rapist facing additional charges

1.An accused serial rapist is expected in court on Friday on a new round of charges. Timothy Bachicha is already accused of kidnapping and raping a woman last October, but now, prosecutors alleged Bachicha did the same thing to another woman last September. This new case was just filed as prosecutors say multiple women have come forward accusing Bachicha. Prosecutors allege many of Bachicha’s accusers live on the streets. While this second rape case is expected to be handled by Bernalillo County prosecutors, federal prosecutors are expected to handle the first rape case he’s charged in.

Full story: Suspected serial rapist facing additional charges

2. New Mexico lawmakers are voicing their reaction this morning to the impeachment inquiry launched by the House against President Trump. Senator Tom Udall says while unfortunate, the House must begin the process to try and uncover any possible abuses of power. Republican Party of New Mexico Chairman Steve Pearce says President Trump has been clear regarding his call with Ukraine.

Full story: New Mexico lawmakers react to impeachment inquiry

3. Another morning feeling like fall across most of New Mexico with temperatures falling back below freezing in parts of southern Colorado thanks to dry air that is moving in from the north. This dry air will once again limit the chance for any rain for locations along and north of I-40 today.

Full story: Grant’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

4. A company in Santa Fe is now creating a new alternative after receiving the ashes of a loved one. Partnering with Los Alamos National Lab, the company Parting Stone is developing new technology to offer people something different with the ashes, solidifying the remains. It’s the only service of its kind at the moment. The ashes are purified, then transformed into polished stones.

Full story: Santa Fe company creates first-of-its-kind alternative for human remains after cremation

5. UNM needs your help picking out the final design for its new license plate. This comes after a UNM professor said it was time to put the new UNM logo on the plates. The alumni association got a local artist to create a few designs but since the school’s only allowed one plate, it needs the public’s help deciding between the red and white options.

Full story: Public to vote for new UNM license plate design

