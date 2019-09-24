September 24 Morning Rush: Bernalillo County Sheriff responds after city councilor calls him out

1.BCSO Sheriff Manny Gonzales and Albuquerque City Councilor Pat Davis are now hinting that their feud is politically driven. Last week, Davis penned a letter in the Albuquerque Journal, saying the sheriff’s recent operations to fight crime in the city are causing more problems and thinks deputies should better communicate and wear cameras. Gonzales is firing back with his own letter in the paper saying residents have told him there’s lack of law enforcement services and thtthe city is far too busy dishing out money marketing campaigns like One Albuquerque. Gonzales is calling Davis’ letter a campaign stunt for his re-election while Davis says the sheriff’s recent interest in policing the city only began after he decided to run for mayor.

2. The DWI charge has now been dropped against the Albuquerque woman who police say was driving drunk on an electric scooter. Back in May, police arrested Lily Romero after officers say they caught her going the wrong way downtowns while on an e-scooter. She blew a 1.6, leading to an aggravated DWI charge. The district attorney’s office offered Romero a plea deal instead, pleading guilty to disorderly conduct. A DA spokesperson says there’s still a lot of ambiguity about prosecuting these types of incidents.

3. Rain chances wrap up Tuesday across parts of northern New Mexico and the metro dry air pushes back into the state. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible south of I-40 this afternoon and Wednesday afternoon.

4. The undersheriff for the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s department will soon retire. Undersheriff Rudy Mora announced his retirement Monday night. In a letter shared to social media, Mora says after spending the last 26 years in law enforcement, he’s ready for the next phase in his life but did not specify. His last day will be next Monday.

5. A New Mexico family is hoping to get 101 cards for their father’s 101st birthday. Prospero Montoya joined the U.S. Army just two days before World War II broke out. Decades later, his family wants to honor their hero and patriarch as he turns 101 on Friday, surprising him with at least 101 birthday cards.

Top Morning Stories