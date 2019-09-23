September 23 Morning Rush: Balloon Fiesta heightens security ahead of this year’s event

1.We’re learning officials are ramping up safety measures ahead of this year’s Balloon Fiesta. This year, fiesta organizers are adding 60 walk through metal detectors to the nine guest entrances plus hand wands to detect prohibited items at each gate like weapons, alcohol, and non-service animals. This comes after deadly mass shootings across the country. The Fiesta will also have more bag check stations with organizers admitting this may create longer waits at the door.

Full story: Balloon Fiesta heightens security ahead of this year’s event

2. A judge is set to decide if a former New Mexico cop convicted of murder can move forward with his appeal. The victim is his ex-wife. Last September, former Silver City Police officer Bradley Farrington was found guilty of murder. Ex-wife Cassy Farrington was found dead in the bathtub of her home in 2014. Now, Farrington says the evidence against him is hearsay because his ex-wife wasn’t in court to testify.

Full story: Former Silver City cop convicted in 2014 murder of ex-wife files appeal

3. After a picture-perfect week and a beautiful last day of summer, fall starts off cool across central and northern New Mexico where a freeze warning is in effect for the northern Rio Grande Valley.

Full story: Grant’s Monday Morning Forecast

4. On Tuesday, the Bernalillo County Commission is set to vote on whether to adopt a resolution, recommending the sheriff’s department get lapel and dashboard cameras. Commissioner Debbie O’Malley has proposed setting aside a half a million dollars for them which is on top of the $500,000 already allocated last year for dashcams in patrol cars.

Full story: Bernalillo County Commission to vote on camera resolution Tuesday

5. Three UNM students are encouraging others to go on their own adventures no matter the distance. During their summer break, the students embarked on en epic coastal adventure biking 700 miles of the Pacific Coast Trail in California. The friends say they used New Mexico as their training grounds.

Full story: Group of UNM students take on Pacific Coast on their bikes

Top Morning Stories