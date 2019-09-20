September 20 Morning Rush: Man dies following altercation in northwest Albuquerque

1.One person is dead following a fight in northwest Albuquerque. Police say the incident took place shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday night. Officers responded to a call in the area of Coors and Central where they found a man with life-threatening injuries sustained from a fight between several people. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

2. FBI raids will continue as agents look for evidence to help lock up key members of a violent prison gang. Agents say Syndicato de Nuevo Mexico is reorganizing. A recently unsealed federal search warrant says leaders of the gang are giving their 250 active members new rules to target government informants, witnesses, federal agents, and prosecutors. So far, the five-year-long investigation has resulted in 127 arrests and solved nine cold case murders.

3. Conditions will trend drier and slightly cooler into the weekend. Dry west winds will secure a perfect weekend in the northern mountains and Albuquerque.

4. A new program is now aimed at helping kids to keep up with school who are staying for long periods of time at UNM Hospital. Funded by New Mexico credit unions, it helps students from all over the state go to school at the hospital and on a level that works for them. The program helps provide a classroom and a full-time teacher they can work with.

5. Balloon Fiesta is announcing the return of their ‘X Marks the Spot program along with the Hispano Chamber of Commerce and the City of Albuquerque. Participating landowners will be able to place a large ‘X’ on their property during Fiesta to signify that it’s okay for balloons to land there.

Top Morning Stories