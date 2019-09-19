September 19 Morning Rush: Suspect in custody following shootout with BCSO deputies

1.Two deputies are recovering after sustaining nonlife-threatening injuries during a shooting Wednesday. BCSO says deputies were serving a search warrant for drugs near Coors and Montano in Albuquerque when shots were fired. The sheriff says Kenneth Sondergard fired from inside the house through the door and deputies then returned fire. BCSO says the suspect eventually surrendered.

2. A man sentenced to 42-years for murder still says he’s innocent. Now the public is getting a look at a new documentary that reveals how Terry White ended up behind bars. In December 2016, retired Bernalillo County firefighter Don Fluitt was found stabbed to death in his westside home. The case was solved in just three months. Now, a new documentary from INvestigation Discovery takes viewers through the murder case by looking at the DNA, a bad alibi, and a confession made to a cellmate.

3. Thunderstorms are expected as a cold front sweeps through the state. There will still be enough moisture east of the Divide for thunderstorms on Friday. Saturday and Sunday will be a transitionary high pressure. This will secure sunny skies for the weekend.

4. A New Mexico judge is rethinking allowing out-of-state residents to have medical marijuana cards for the state. The Albuquerque Journal is reporting that state health officials have refused to issue the cards, asking for the ruling to be reversed. Health officials say the ruling is not final, because it could be held pending an appeal.

5. The owner of a small local business is benefitting from New Mexico’s growing film industry. Rose Flores owns Pop Balloons and her company has already worked on two big productions with some big-name stars. On a recent set, she created the backdrop for a high school reunion where she turned part of the set into a winter wonderland. Analysts say filmmakers are throwing millions of dollars back into New Mexico’s economy for help designing sets and feeding and housing their crews.

Top Morning Stories