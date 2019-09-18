September 18 Morning Rush: Man wanted for attempted drive-thru bank robbery

1.The FBI is looking for a man they say tried to rob a bank at a drive-thru window. Federal investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying the male suspect. Authorities say the attempted robbery happened Tuesday morning at a Wells Fargo near Fourth Street and Candelaria.

2. Members of the community are reacting to the sudden death of a long-serving New Mexico state Sen. Carlos Cisneros. The veteran Democrat died Tuesday of a heart attack at age 71. Cisneros served in the state legislature for 34-years and was the vice-chair of the state finance committee.

3. Skies are mostly clear across New Mexico this morning as drier air continues to move into the state. This will give way to plenty of sunshine for your Wednesday and warm weather.

4. A new initiative from the district is now allowing Albuquerque students to get hands-on experience in the classrooms. APS is launching community fundraising to cover the costs of making these projects possible. The money raised through the 180 challenge is then broken down into grants for teachers and departments to use on these innovative projects. They say the projects can range from ways to get students reading to hands-on STEM labs to teach subjects like science and math. The district hopes to get at least 180 donors in their next challenge to go with those 180 days of school.

5. Film crew will close roads in Belen this week. Becker Avenue will periodically be blocked off from First to Third Street starting on Thursday. “The Minutemen” starring Liam Neeson, is a story of a rancher on the Arizona border who becomes an unlikely defender of a young boy.

Top Morning Stories