September 17 Evening Rush: Hobbs police investigating hot car death

1. Hobbs police say a babysitter is behind bars accused of leaving a child in a hot car for several hours, resulting in the child’s death. She was arrested and charged with abandonment or child abuse of a child that resulted in death.

Full Story: Babysitter accused in connection to child’s death

2. There still have been no arrests in connection to the death of Renezmae Calzada, but for the first time, New Mexicans are hearing from the parents of the 5-year-old whose body was discovered in the Rio Grande in Espanola.

Full Story: Parents of Espanola girl found dead release statement

3. A man did donuts in the busy intersection of Central and San Mateo, then did the same thing up at Lomas and San Mateo, gun in hand, according to witnesses. All the while, drivers were calling 911 in fear and disbelief.

Full Story: 911 callers describe driver doing donuts, blocking intersections

4. A city councilor is pushing for a new law that will affect virtually every pet owner in Albuquerque. She wants to make it a law to microchip every dog and cat. Right now, people in Albuquerque are supposed to be getting licenses for their pets every year. That would become a thing of the past.

Full Story: New law for microchipping pets up for discussion in Albuquerque

5. Dry air continues to work into New Mexico leading to few if any afternoon storms. Storms will be equally hard to come by on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80’s. On Thursday, the flow over the state will become more southerly leading to an uptick in storms.

Full Story: Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

The Evening’s Top Stories