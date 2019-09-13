September 13 Morning Rush: 6 dead following 3 separate shootings in Albuquerque Thursday night

1.A violent night in Albuquerque leaves six dead and five wounded in three separate shootings. The deadliest took place around 9 p.m. where police were called to a home near Bridge and Goff. Three people were found dead and another was taken to the hospital but died after arriving. Two other people from this scene were taken to the hospital but are expected to recover. Around the same time in northwest Albuquerque, a shooting at an apartment near Ladera and Unser left two people killed and two others injured. One of those victims drove to the Walmart at Coors and I-40. Earlier, at 7:30 police say they found a man shot in the neck after confronting a couple who broke into a neighbor’s apartment. So far, there have been no arrests in any of the shootings.

Full story: APD: 6 dead following 3 separate shooting scenes Thursday night

2. Albuquerque Police are now investigating a viral Facebook post with a graphic audio recording. The recording captures what sounds like several slapping sounds and a child crying. About 10,000 people have seen it in the last day. The man who posted the recording claims it captures his neighbor “beating his kid” a few months ago though the video is believed to be about a year old.

Full story: APD investigates graphic audio recording

3. Most showers will be east of the central mountain chain on Friday with significantly drier air streaming into the Four Corners.

Full Story: Connor’s Friday Morning Forecast

4. Many parents are taking to social media to voice their opinion on the pay raise for the APS superintendent. The district has confirmed Reedy received an 11% pay increase starting in July which boosts her salary to more than $276,000. Some of her predecessors were only paid $240,000 to $250,000.

Full story: APS superintendent receives 11% pay raise

5. A new art exhibit will be on display all about a party supply. Jonathan Blaustein’s art exhibit called Party City is the Devil” opens Friday at the Harwood Museum of Art. He says his photos full of party supplies was a great way to talk about overconsumption.

Full story: Party decorations inspire Taos artist’s exhibit

