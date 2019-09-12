September 12 Morning Rush: Authorities find body of missing Española girl, vigil held

1.Questions still surround the disappearance and death of five-year-old Española girl Renezmae Calzada. As the investigation continues, the FBI says it’s interviewed as many as 200 people so far trying to find out more about what happened to Renezmae. Investigators recovered the five-year-old’s body Wednesday in the Rio Grande near the Santa Clara Pueblo. The FBI says they believe her death is suspicious. Wednesday night, hundreds of people gathered in Española Plaza to mourn.

2. The Pueblo of Santa Ana is distancing itself from President Trump’s visit to Rio Rancho. The Santa Ana governor states in a news release the events center is owned by the City of Rio Rancho and operated by a third party. In anticipation of the large crowds, Rio Rancho schools, as well as city and county facilities will be closed for the day.

3. Thursday will be dry and mild for most of us. Exceptions will be in southeast New Mexico. Few thunderstorms will develop over the Sacramentos and the far southeast corner of the state.

4. UNM students will soon have another way to get food quickly from on-campus vendors. This comes thanks to a new partnership between UNM and GrubHub. Students can now order food for pick up from vendors on campus. On-campus delivery is not available just yet but the UNM food manager says they’re hoping to add that students in the near future.

5. On Thursday fairgoers can enjoy cheaper food options during this year’s Graze Days. Food vendors across the fair will be offering at least one menu item for just $3.

Top Morning Stories