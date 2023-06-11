ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Information has surfaced about the past problems at an Albuquerque home. It’s the same home where three teens were killed and another was injured during a house party on June 4.

According to the city, there have been nine separate calls for service to the home on Hilton, near Montgomery and San Mateo, since mid-December. This includes two calls for, what appears to be, the same shooting on New Year’s Eve.

Other calls for service included loud music, traffic, and a fight.

Neighbors said, last week, they witnessed some of the issues. Police believe the homeowners were not there when the shots rang out last weekend.

Detectives determined that the shooting stemmed from a fight during a birthday party.

Police identified the three victims killed as Jordan Johnson, Marcos Perez, and Nicholas Ortega.