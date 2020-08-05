Man sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to 2015 rape

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who pleaded guilty to a cold case rape is headed to prison.

Angel Gurule pleaded guilty back in May to two rape charges for attacking and raping a jogger near the bosque in December 2015. The District Attorney’s office identified Gurule after pulling DNA from ancestry sites like 23andMe. A family member had submitted a sample.

Gurule was facing up to 18 years behind bars but as part of his plea deal, Judge Daniel Gallegos sentenced him to 12. He will also have to register as a sex offender for life.

