ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Stephen Goldman Jr., Julio Almentero, and Jimmie Atkins are scheduled to be sentenced Monday. A jury found all three guilty of murder in the deaths of 15-year-old Colin Romero and 14-year-old Ahmed Lateef.

Related Coverage:

The three kidnapped 14-year-old Ahmed Lateef and 15-year-old Collin Romero back in December 2018. Police say one of the boys tried to buy a gun off Goldman, to possibly get revenge on Atkins, who was one of Goldman’s friends. Footage from Snapchat taken on Goldman Jr.’s phone shows the men driving across Albuquerque and torturing the teens in their car. All three men were convicted of two counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping, along with armed robbery. Goldman was nineteen at the time of the murders.