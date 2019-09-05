Sentencing delayed for serial car thief

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sentencing has been delayed again for a woman who keeps stealing cars and fleeing from police.

Melissa Owens was supposed to appear Thursday in court but first prosecutors must first deal with a number of alleged probation violations.

Last year, Owens was found hiding in a Smith’s parking lot, where she rammed into multiple cars including a deputy’s SUV.

The last time Owens appeared, a judge gave her more time to attend a treatment program but it is unknown how she did.