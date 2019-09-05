Sentencing delayed for serial car thief

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sentencing has been delayed again for a woman who keeps stealing cars and fleeing from police.

Melissa Owens was supposed to appear Thursday in court but first prosecutors must first deal with a number of alleged probation violations.

Last year, Owens was found hiding in a Smith’s parking lot, where she rammed into multiple cars including a deputy’s SUV.

The last time Owens appeared, a judge gave her more time to attend a treatment program but it is unknown how she did.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss