ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who took a plea deal for a shooting that left one dead will be in court for a sentencing hearing.

Last July, Michael Anthony Koester was accused of killing Raul Gallegos during a scuffle that began over Koester catching his roommate’s daughters being in a room with a 15-year-old boy.

The boy called his father, Rahul Gallegos, for help and that’s when police said Koester shot Gallegos three times. His sentencing is set for Monday at 3 p.m.