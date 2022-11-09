ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An illusionist in Albuquerque is making sure kids with special needs are able to join in the fun. Dr. Kevin Spencer is known for his work with children who have intellectual or developmental delays.

At Wednesday’s event, children learned a magic trick and then had to perform it in front of an audience. Spencer says it’s a great way to boost their confidence and self-expression.

“Not everybody can do a magic trick and when you teach them how to do a magic trick, it’s such a boost to their self-esteem, their self-concept, that it’s very, very motivating for them and I think it motivates them to do other things they might not think are possible for them,” says Dr. Spencer.

He has a free performance Saturday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. at Immanuel Presbyterian Church. He says he’s designed his show to be sensory-inclusive without loud noises and bright lights so that anyone who wants to watch can do so.