ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Monday, members of Albuquerque’s senior community shared a traditional holiday meal during the Department of Senior Affairs’ Christmas Luncheon.

At the Barelas Senior Center, more than 140 pre-registered guests were served by senior affairs staff. They enjoyed food, company, and live music.

ABQ Department of Senior Affairs Director Anna Sanchez said their staff prepares weeks in advance, making sure everything is planned for the Christmas meal.

The luncheon ran from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.