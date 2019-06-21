Senior Games officials monitoring wildfire smoke

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The wind and smoke have Senior Games officials on high alert. They’re watching the wildfires in western New Mexico and Arizona closely to make sure conditions are safe for competition.

Friday, the Senior Games’ medical director sent out an emergency text about the air quality to athletes. “I noticed the haze on the mountains. When you look at the mountains, you notice that haze,” says Gorndon Hinrichs.

Out-of-town athletes competing in the Senior Games say they aren’t letting the smoke slow them down. “I see haze like that in Vegas too. It really didn’t bother me. I was fine,” says Ingrid Fitzgerald.

But Senior Games’ medical officials say the haze could have serious health consequences if athletes aren’t careful.

If somebody has a pre-existing medical condition, if they are particularly susceptible to smoke and haze, that maybe today is not their day to overexert themselves,” says Medical Director Byron Piatt.

Friday morning, they even sent out an emergency text alert saying because of wildfire smoke, Friday’s air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups. “We hope that they take precautions on their own, they limit their exposure, they let medical personnel know if they are having any type of acute symptoms,” Piatt says.

That alert was lifted at noon, but medical officials say they are going to monitors the wildfires and wind patterns as the games continue through the weekend.

“We monitor all hazardous situations and we were prepared to repeat the message to everybody or act if there was something else we needed to do,” Piatt says.

So far, medical officials say no athletes have reported health issues because of the smoke. They have athletic trainers and EMS on standby at every Senior Games event.

