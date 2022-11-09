ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the 20th year, the city is honoring seniors who give back to their community. The Senior Affairs Department hosted its annual appreciation breakfast Wednesday for Americorps’ Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP).

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Thomas Ware, who has volunteered 358 hours at the Barelas Community Center and other spots across Albuquerque. “The city of Albuquerque is an outstanding city, especially for veterans,” says Thomas Ware. “If they’re disabled, they help us out. So this is why I give back to the city because the city gives to me.”

The RSVP Volunteer Station of the Year went to the Palo Duro Senior Center, which hosted more than 5,600 volunteer hours this year.