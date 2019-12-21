Senior affairs employees get recognized by Mayor Keller

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller is recognizing four remarkable people and presenting them the One Albuquerque award.

Three awards were given out to the team from Senior Affairs. Rudy Rodriguez, Richard Hughes, and David Gallegos for helping seniors retro-fit porches, bathrooms, and other parts of their homes.

The mayor says Albuquerque is one of very few cities with a department that does this. “You got a wonderful commendation from one of the individuals that you helped who want to share with us how courteous, friendly and knowledgeable the three of you were,” Keller said.

Renate Manz was also given a volunteer of the month award for working with the Albuquerque Museum for more than 40 years.