Senior Affairs Department holds annual essay contest for kids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – During these times of isolation, the city is encouraging kids to stay connected with their elders through an essay contest. The Senior Affairs Department is hosting its annual ‘A Senior I Know’ contest for 1st through 5th graders. Kids are asked to interview a senior in their life then write about what they learned.

In past years, submissions were only accepted through schools but this year, any child who falls within the age range can submit directly. The deadline to enter is February 3.

According to a news release, some essay contest rules are as follows:

All essays must be the original work of the student

Essays may be up to 300 words in length

Essays written in a foreign language must also submit a translated English copy

Essays must be typed or handwritten on the official entry form. The information box on the entry form must list the child’s: name, grade, age, gender, teacher, school, and title.

For more information on rules and judging criteria, visit cabq.gov/seniors/youth-programs/youth-programs.

Is your child or grandchild in grades 1-5? Encourage them to participate in the A Senior I Know essay contest, sponsored by Senior Affairs! Help keep kids connect to significant seniors & foster stronger intergenerational bonds. https://t.co/g82cVZEZ89 #OneAlbuquerque pic.twitter.com/iHO0BBAE87 — City of Albuquerque (@cabq) December 29, 2020

Read Next: