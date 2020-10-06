Senior Affairs brings bingo, dances and more to virtual spaces

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has come up with a way to support seniors looking for entertainment virtually. Senior Affairs is now offering bingo, dancing, and more on its Facebook page and GOV-TV (Comcast Channel 16). Each week, both the Senior Affairs Facebook page and YouTube channel will also be updated with videos on a range of topics including fitness, health, and how-tos.

“The ongoing pandemic has made a significant impact on older adults in Albuquerque and this is just another way we are working to support seniors,” said Anna Sanchez in a news release Tuesday, Director of Senior Affairs. “We are bringing some of our most popular programs and events online, including senior dances and Bingo, in an effort to provide socialization, education and fun opportunities for those in our community who are looking for more connection.”

According to a news release, senior dances will observe COVID-safe practices, including inviting couples, keeping anyone not from the same household six feet apart, and requiring masks. The next show will be aired Oct. 10 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

According to the same news release, the next Bingo sessions taking place will be at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 14 and Oct. 28. Those interested in participating can pick up bingo cards from any of the five pick-up meal sites between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

For more information you can email abencomo@cabq.gov.

Latest Local News