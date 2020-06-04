Send loved ones a personal message with CoCreations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – During difficult times, sharing kind words with those around us is more important than ever which is the goal of CoCreations LTD. Owner of CoCreations Terri Dean discusses how sending cards instead of an email or text can really make people feel special and valued.

While it is important to check in with friends and family regularly, Dean explains that in the last few months she has felt compelled to reach out to loved ones more consistently as it has been a difficult period for many.

(courtesy CoCreations LTD/Terri Dean)

The COVID-19 pandemic inspired Dean to create a new line of greeting cards. “Quite a few years ago I used to make cards and I would send them out frequently,” said Dean. “I was inspired, probably the second week of when the pandemic started, I went through my own stuff and then I thought well gosh, I need to think about what might be happening in the house next door to me or to a friend or a loved one out of state.”

Deans says that she received positive reactions from the act which lead her to start sending two cards with an additional stamped envelope that allowed the individual receiving the card to forward another one to someone else. “There’s a lot of thought that goes into what I make and there’s a lot of care and there’s a lot of love behind each and every card,” said Dean.

When you order a pack of cards from CoCreations LTD, stamps are included. With the purchase of a six-pack of cards, you will also receive a free seventh card.

Local orders will be delivered straight to your doorstep but shipment to out of state orders is also available. Orders are available online however you can customize your order by messaging Terri directly.

For more information on ordering cards, visit CoCreations’ website or Facebook page.