ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Barbershop Community Collaborative is a non-profit support organization for the six acapella barbershop choruses in town. The choruses do everything from a youth summer camp to various fundraisers.

Each year, ABCC administers the Singing Valentines program, a major fundraising event for our member groups. Buyers suggest a time and place for a quartet to serenade their loved one. They provide a talented male or female foursome — bearing gifts of a heart-shaped box of chocolate and a long-stem rose — to sing two songs in perfect harmony.

Strict safety precautions will be observed this year, which include masks, responsible distancing, and avoiding crowds. The basic package is $60, and deluxe packages (with extra candy or a dozen roses) are available on a limited basis. Telephone serenades are also available for out-of-town loved ones for $10 each.

Orders can be placed online or by calling 505-323-SING.