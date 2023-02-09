ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sending a special message. As we get closer to valentine’s day if you’re worried about finding a gift that makes a true statement how about sending a Singing Valentine?

On February 13 and 14, one of their talented quartets will go to the place of your choice, whether is your home, business, office, or restaurant to share the gift of song, in four-part harmony. For only $60, they will deliver a heart-shaped box of chocolates, a rose, a card, and two songs anywhere in the Albuquerque Metro area, including Rio Rancho.

A Singing Valentine is also available to send by phone, anywhere in the US, for only $10. A portion of this year’s proceeds will be donated to support Albuquerque Barbershop Community Collaborative youth outreach, the New Mexico Youth Harmony Camp.

Surprise someone special with a unique Valentine’s serenade! Make a reservation online at www.abqvalentines.com or call 505-323-SING (7464).