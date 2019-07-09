Senator Michael Padilla holds 7th annual job fair in South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Senator Michael Padilla is holding a job fair Wednesday, July 10.
According to the Albuquerque Economic Development, 122 local employers will be at the fair looking to fill 4,900 full-time and part-time positions. The job fair will be at Harrison Middle School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Registered Employers at Job Fair
- ABQ Ride
- Acme Towing & Recovery
- Adelante Development Center
- Admiral Beverage
- Affordable Solar
- AGM – NEVADA
- Alamogordo Public Schools
- Albuquerque Collegiate Charter School
- Albuquerque Fire Rescue
- Albuquerque Police Department
- Albuquerque Public Schools
- Albuquerque Talent Development Academy
- Ambercare
- Associated Builders & Contractors
- Bank of the West
- Ben E. Keith Foods
- Bernalillo Academy
- Bernalillo County
- Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center
- BPL Plasma
- Bueno Foods
- Carlsbad Municipal Schools
- CBS Chimney Sweepers
- Chalmers Ford
- Children, Youth, and Families Department
- Cien Aguas International School
- City of Albuquerque
- City of Albuquerque Aquatics
- CNM Community College
- Comcast
- Congresswoman Deb Haaland
- Consumer Direct Care Network
- Copart
- CoreCivic
- Cricket Wireless
- Cumulus Radion Corporation
- DVR
- ESV Law Firm
- Excel Staffing Companies
- Expo New Mexico
- Express Employment
- Fidelity Investments
- First Choice Community Healthcare
- Fresquez Companies
- Garcia’s Kitchen
- Gilbert Sena Charter High School
- Glaz-Tech Industries
- Goodwill Industries of New Mexico
- Gordon Bernell Charter High School
- Greater Gallup Economic Development
- HELP-NM
- Heritage Home Healthcare and Hospice
- HME Specialists
- Home Care Assistance
- Home Instead Senior Care
- HP
- IBEW Loc. 611
- Kelly Services
- La Vida Felicidad
- Lavu
- Legor USA
- LifeROOTS
- Lobo Protective Services
- Mandy’s Farm
- Manpower
- MAS Charter School
- Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District
- Misson Achievement and Success Charter School
- Montessori ONE Academy
- National Roofing
- New Mexico Caregivers
- New Mexico Department of Transportation
- New Mexico Gas Company
- New Mexico State Police
- New Mexico Taxation and Revenue
- NORC at the University of Chicago
- Northridge Electric
- Northwestern Mutual
- Office of the State Auditor
- OLÉ
- Open Skies Healthcare
- Panda Express
- Peak Legal
- Pima Medical Institute
- PNM Resources
- ProDrivers
- Pueblo of Sandia
- Rio Grande Credit Union
- Rose’s Southwest Papers
- Route 66 Casino Hotel
- S&P Data
- Sabio Systems
- Sacred Wind Communications
- Sandoval County Detention Center
- Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel
- Select Staffing
- Shamrock Foods Company
- Sheraton Albuquerque Uptown
- Siembra Leadership High School
- SL Start
- Southwest Carpenters
- Sparkle Maintenance
- St. Claire’s HR Consulting
- State Farm
- Swire Coca-Cola
- Sysco
- TempurPedic
- The Becerra Group
- Theta Plate
- TLC Child Development Center
- T-Mobile
- Total Managment Systems
- TransCor America
- U.S. Census Bureau
- U.S. Customs and Border Protection
- Ulta Beauty
- United South Broadway Corporation
- United States Postal Service
- University of New Mexico
- Vitality Works
- Walgeens
- Walmart
- Workforce Connection
- Youth Development Inc