Senator Michael Padilla holds 7th annual job fair in South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Opening statements were presented Tuesday in the trial for an Albuquerque woman accused of murdering an 86-year-old woman.

Evonne Jaramillo and her boyfriend Craig Smith are accused of killing his aunt, Josephina Ortega, inside her home. Tuesday, prosecutors made mention of a cigarette butt with Jaramillo's DNA found at the crime scene. They also talked about video surveillance of Jaramillo and Smith purchasing items used in the crime at Walmart.