Sen. Udall talks about plan to reduce plastic waste

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – U.S. Sen. Tom Udall is speaking out on his plan to reduce plastic waste.

Udall introduced the Break Free from Plastic Pollution Act earlier this month proposing phasing out plastic items like bags, cups and utensils. It also requires producers to design, manage and pay for recycling programs.

“We are swallowing, consuming in our human bodies the equivalent to a credit card worth of plastic every week through the air, water and food,” said Udall.

Officials say the reforms will save local and municipal governments billions of dollars per year.