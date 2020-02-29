Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Sen. Udall talks about plan to reduce plastic waste

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – U.S. Sen. Tom Udall is speaking out on his plan to reduce plastic waste.

Udall introduced the Break Free from Plastic Pollution Act earlier this month proposing phasing out plastic items like bags, cups and utensils. It also requires producers to design, manage and pay for recycling programs.

“We are swallowing, consuming in our human bodies the equivalent to a credit card worth of plastic every week through the air, water and food,” said Udall.

Officials say the reforms will save local and municipal governments billions of dollars per year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞