Sen. Udall criticizes President Trump for linking gun control, immigration

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sen. Tom Udall is speaking about against President Trump’s suggestion to tie new gun measures with immigration.

“He bears some responsibility here. He should own up to it and he should stand up like a real president and speak out against this kind of hatred and violence and propose things to be done,” Sen. Udall said.

The president tweeted that lawmakers need to come together to get strong background checks, perhaps marrying it with immigration reform.

Sen. Udall says the suggestion is offensive and encourages the kind of anti-immigration bigotry that was behind the El Paso shooting. He also called on Republican leaders to act on background check legislation.