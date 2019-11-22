Sen. Heinrich honors elementary students for climate change artwork

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sen. Martin Heinrich is honoring local students for their work on climate change.

Three students at Dolores Gonzales Elementary School created paintings of some of the effects of climate change. It was part of the Youth Climate Change Challenge proposed by Rep. Deb Haaland and Sen. Heinrich earlier this year.

Students also got to ask questions about global warming.

“So that places like the Rio Grande continue to be beautiful, and there’s still water in the river and we have the monsoons come in the summer, and we can still have things like green chile and pinon,” Sen. Heinrich said.

The first place picture will be hung in Sen. Heinrich’s office in Washington D.C.