ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - An Arizona company that's faced criticism in the past is looking to set up shop in Albuquerque.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, VisionQuest, a for-profit group is planning to house up to 60 undocumented migrant children in the facility on Central Avenue and Ash. The group will allow the minors to stay anywhere from one to three months while they transition into a permanent home.