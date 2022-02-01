ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The office of Senator Ben Ray Luján released a statement Tuesday afternoon stating that he suffered from a stroke. Lujan’s Chief of Staff Carlos Sanchez said the U.S senator was experiencing dizziness and fatigue on Thursday morning, which prompted him to check himself into Christus St. Vincent Regional Hospital in Santa Fe.

According to the statement, he was transferred and is now being treated at the University of New Mexico Hospital, where doctors found he had suffered a stroke in the back of his brain which affected his balance. The senator’s office said he had surgery to ease the swelling and is expected to make a full recovery.