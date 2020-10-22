Semi involved in rollover crash near Edgewood

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – Traffic is backed up near Edgewood after a semi was involved in a rollover crash on Thursday morning. The incident happened around 5:20 a.m. on I-40 at mile marker 188.

The driver of the semi was trapped inside the vehicle for hours before Albuquerque Fire Rescue and Santa Fe County Fire crews helped to get him out. The man was airlifted to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

