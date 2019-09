ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Southbound I-25 frontage road between Paseo del Norte and Alameda is closed after a semi trucked rolled over.

The semi is blocking all lanes and the frontage road is closed at this time as crews clean up liquid that spilled onto the pavement. Right now injuries have been reported and there is no word on how long the cleanup process will take.

Delays are expected and morning commuters are advised to seek an alternative route.