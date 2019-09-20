Self-proclaimed ‘doomsday prepper’ accused in shootout with deputies

Kenneth Sondergard

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says a man is accused of opening fire on deputies, was a self-proclaimed doomsday prepper.

Sheriff Manuel Gonzales says deputies recovered guns and drugs from the home of Kenneth Sondergard.

BCSO was trying to serve a search warrant at Sondergard’s home near Coors and Montano on Wednesday night when they say he opened fire, wounding two deputies with shrapnel. They’re expected to be okay.

Sondergaard was wanted for meth-trafficking. He’s now charged with aggravated assault on an officer and being a felon with a gun.

