Self-defense class held for walkers and runners

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of women received self-defense training Saturday. Fight Back 4 U had a class for walker and runner self-defense at Heart and Sole Sports on San Mateo Saturday morning.

The women were able to learn about weak points in bodies, and how to target them if they were attacked. “I think it’s really important for women in general to take a self-defense class and walkers and runners can be pretty susceptible,” says Ruth Allen of Fight Back 4 U.

The class cost $10.