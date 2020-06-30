Select Albuquerque pools open for lap swimming

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Valley Pool in Albuquerque is now open for lap swimming which adds to the six other pools that opened on June 8. Those pools include Highland, Los Altos, Betsy Patterson at Sandia High School, West Mesa Aquatic Center Olympic Pool, Eisenhower, and Rio Grande. The Sierra Vista Pool will open for lap swimming starting on July 6, 2020. Visit play.cabq.gov or call the facility to make a reservation for lap swimming.

Aquatics division manager for the City of Albuquerque, Josh Herbert discusses swimming pools in the city as well as what’s allowed and what isn’t this year. The Aquatics Division is opening registration for more private swimming lessons. They are also looking to hire an additional 150 lifeguards in order to continue expanding programming at the pools. For more information, visit the City of Albuquerque’s website.