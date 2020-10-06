Seek emergency care if experiencing symptoms of heart attack, stroke

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As COVID-19 cases continue to increase, a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests ER visits in April were down 92% compared to the same period last year. However, heart attacks and strokes haven’t stopped for the pandemic.

To combat this trend, the American Heart Association and Lovelace Health System took action, creating a new public awareness campaign called “Don’t Die of Doubt“, urging people to call 911 if they are experiencing symptoms of a heart attack or stroke. An interventional cardiologist at the New Mexico Heart Institute, Dr. Mark Bieniarz discusses the new campaign.

Symptoms of a heart attack

Chest discomfort that can feel like pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain

Pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach

Shortness of breath

Other signs may include a cold sweat, nausea or lightheadedness.

Symptoms of stroke