ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque business is dealing with the aftermath of a break in that happened on Small Business Saturday, last week. The business says that break in pushed them back tens of thousands of dollars.

A little after 1 o’clock last Saturday, the president of JLM Auto Sales, Leighton Kaufman, says he was alerted of movement happening around his business, off of Candelaria and Arno St., by his alarm system. In security footage shared with News 13, the alarm system picked up three people trying to break into the property.

In the footage, you see the three suspects get out of what appears to be a large moving truck. In just a few minutes, they look around the property, check the gate’s lock, but eventually jump over the fence and onto the property. According to Kaufman, two of them broke through an exterior door, while the third waited outside. While inside the building, the suspects rummaged through several offices, damaging property in the process.

“They busted three doors on the interior and then they were able to find keys for one vehicle,” said Kaufman.

With that key, the suspects took one of JLM Auto Sales pickup trucks, a white Ford E350, and used it to ram through the property’s gate to leave the scene. They returned a few minutes later, but this time left empty handed.

“They did return realizing there was no one on the property yet, no APD response and I was out of town in Phoenix,” Kaufman said.

Kaufman says the suspects finally left the property for the last time just a little before 2:00 A.M. that morning. He added that, the broken doors will cost the company around two to three thousand dollars, the gate around four to five thousand dollars, and the truck was valued at around $25,000- that puts the total to a little over $30,000 in property damage, and stolen goods.

“They were in and out, caused some damage on the interior,” Kaufman explained. “Really just went through things, I think they were looking for more what they could grab, get in and get out.”

As of now, Kaufman says those doors have been replaced, but that the vehicle is still missing. According to Kaufman, he says the business’s alarm system contacted Albuquerque police little after 1:10 in the morning. They arrived after the suspects fled the scene. We reached out to APD about details on the case but did not hear back.

If you recognize any of the individuals in the footage, or the white pickup truck, you’re encouraged to report it to APD.