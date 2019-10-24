Security exercise puts KAFB under lockdown Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Kirtland Air Force Base will be on lockdown on Friday as part of a security exercise.

The base will be under its most extensive lockdown in years as part of a large-scale security exercise. The lockdown is set to take place some time Friday morning and last through the early afternoon.

Kirtland Air Force Base and the 377th Air Base Wing are taking part in the Global Thunder 20 exercise which is being conducted by Strategic Command located in Omaha, Nebraska accodring to the Albuquerque Journal. Kirtland’s segment of the exercise will continue through October 30.

Officials are asking for patience from military and employees affected by the exercise. They also encourage anyone with business on the base to arrive early or plan to leave later than usual.

The Journal reports that on Thursday afternoon people can expect unfamiliar traffic patterns, increased security and restricted access to some parking lots which will continue into Friday. Deliveries expected on Thrusday or Friday could be delayed.