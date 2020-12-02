Secret Santa initiative to distribute gifts to children in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The holidays can be hard on some families, especially this year as the pandemic has created an even greater hardship for many. A team from Española valley have joined together to try to offset the effects of COVID-19.

Secret Santa coordinators Ralph Martinez and Monica Lovato discuss what Secret Santa is and how you can get involved with this festive tradition. The team is working to raise funds to purchase gifts to distribute to nearly 200 children in need on Saturday, Dec. 19.

The children’s Secret Santa will arrive in three pre-determined, low-income Española Valley neighborhoods in a COVID-safe manner. One location in Rio Arriba County and the other two are in Santa Fe County.

The locations are not being announced in order to avoid gatherings. The numbers of children within families and their ages and genders have already been identified.

Sponsors who donate to the fundraising initiative will be publicly recognized after the event on social media. Organizers are hoping individuals and businesses in the area will help those in need during these difficult times.

Donations can be made to the initiative through Facebook. To become a sponsor, call Ralph Martinez at 505-221-3227.

