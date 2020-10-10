Second weekend of Balloon Fall Fest kicks off

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hot air balloons scattered across Albuquerque’s skies Saturday morning. It marked the last weekend of the city’s Balloon Fall Fest. The event happening in lieu of the 49th Balloon Fiesta has these small groups of balloons taking off from parks and golf courses around the metro.

One pilot says they wouldn’t miss any chance to fly. “The energy level is a lot lower than what it was. But our crew is so close knit, it’s like family and it’s about getting them together and getting the opportunity to share t he time because that’s why we’re all in ballooning,” said pilot Anthony Grabara.

Spectators are blocked from the launch sites. The last official day of the fest is Sunday.

