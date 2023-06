ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s second Raising Cane’s is opening Tuesday.

The new location is in the 2000 block of Wyoming Boulevard. It opens one month after the first location began welcoming customers.

To celebrate, Cane’s is hosting a ribbon cutting at 8:45 a.m. Customers can enter a chance to win free Cane’s for a year with entries starting at 7 a.m.