Second pedestrian struck by ART bus in less than 24 hours

First responders are seen in the UNM area on Wednesday, January 29, 2020/ (KRQE Paul Sigurdson)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The day after a pedestrian was fatally struck by an ART bus on Central, a male pedestrian was injured by an ART bus in the area of Central and Buena Vista on Wednesday while apparently jaywalking according to police. The Albuquerque Police Department reports a pedestrian was injured after walking into the path of the bus just before noon.

APD reports they are investigating the likelihood of pedestrian error as the male appeared to be jaywalking when he crossed Central. The closest crosswalk was about 50 yards from where the individual stepped in front of the bus.

The male was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. KRQE News 13 captured images of Albuquerque Fire Rescue and the Albuquerque Police Department who were at the scene.

Earlier this month, residents spoke out against police for ticketing people who were caught jaywalking across the ART bus lanes. Around a dozen people gathered to protest the jaywalking tickets on January 18.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.

