Second mother accused in crash that killed 2 children behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The driver charged in a DWI crash that killed two children is now in jail. Police say Alexis Martinez was drunk behind the wheel last month when she sped around the Big-I flyover, went airborne, and crashed into a wall.

Martinez’s seven-year-old and, the two-year-old daughter of her passenger Danielle Ortiz, was killed. The Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center’s website says Martinez was booked on Saturday. Ortiz is also charged in the crash.